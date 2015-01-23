Thousands of Pro-Life supports gather in National Mall for March for Life

Details Category: U.S. Published on Friday, 23 January 2015 02:23 Written by RUSS JONES, Christian Press

Tens of thousands of members of the pro-life community descended upon Washington D.C. for the March for Life Thursday. Centered on this year's theme "Every Life is a Gift," participants mark the 42nd year of unrestricted legalized abortion in the United States.



Today marks the anniversary of the Roe vs. Wade Supreme Court decicion that legalizes abortion.

"God bless those Christian leaders like the Catholic bishops and Southern Baptist Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, among many others, who March today in defense of innocent human life and in sync with universal Christian teaching. Any church that cannot defend the unborn and other vulnerable persons has forgotten the core of the Gospel,” said Institute on Religion & Democracy President Mark Tooley.

Congressman Tim Huelskamp (KS-01), Whip for the Bipartisan Congressional Pro-Life Caucus, participated in the March for Life.

Congressman Huelskamp is a strong supporter of both the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act and the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act. The No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act passed the House today by a vote of 242 to 179.

“Some of the strongest supporters of Life were on stage, but they were outshined by the hundreds of thousands of pro-life activists in the crowd,” said Huelskamp. “These tireless unelected citizens are doing us all a great service as they keep marching toward a country that values human life as we should.”



Since 1973 some conservatively estimate 54,559,615 babies have been killed.

