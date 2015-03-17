Details Category: U.S. Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2015 11:23 Written by Christian News Service

CLEARWATER, Fla., |Christian News Service| -- Since April 7, 1991 "Just Pray NO!" has Just Pray Nounited Christians from around the world in intercessory prayer on behalf of those bound by alcoholism, drug addiction and other life controlling compulsions. Not only is substance abuse America's number one health problem, the devastation of alcoholism and other drug addiction has impacted families and communities worldwide.

Prescription drugs are now killing far more people than illegal drugs, and while most major causes of preventable deaths are declining, those from prescription drug use are on the rise. The "Just Pray NO!' 2015 prayer focus is, "Setting People Free from Prescription Drug Addiction."

Substantiating the perception that America is an overmedicated society, a new Mayo Clinic study finds that nearly 70 percent of Americans are on at least one prescription drug, and more than half take two. In addition, one of five patients are on five or more prescription medications, according to the findings, published online in the journal Mayo Clinic Proceedings.

Drug abuse is not just a physical addiction or a biological or chemical problem - it is a spiritual stronghold. Pharmakeia is the root word from which we get our English word pharmacy or pharmacist. Pharmakeia is translated as witchcraft or sorcery. It speaks of the occult magical arts which are often found in connection with idolatry. Psychotropic drug dependency, like witchcraft, becomes a powerful, demonic stronghold.

"For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places." -Ephesians 6:12

Make a formal commitment to join with believers in Christ from around the globe this coming April. We are seeking to enlist millions of prayer warriors from around the world to join us in battle!

If you believe that God is calling you to intercede for the addicted please contact us.

To find help for addiction through prayer and Christian ministries log on to our web site: http://justprayno.org. To learn how groups can participate in our annual prayer event, click on "Information on the Annual Worldwide Weekend of Prayer" or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .">This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .