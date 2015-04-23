Warren Weinstein and Giovanni Lo Porto: Hostages killed in US anti-terror mission

Details Category: U.S. Published on Thursday, 23 April 2015 15:01 Written by RUSS JONES, Christian Press

President Barack Obama announced Thursday two innocent hostages held by al-Qaeda were accidentally killed in a U.S. anti-terror mission.

Captives American Warren Weinstein and Italian national Giovanni Lo Porto were killed in a January operation in a border region of Afghanistan and Pakistan. Both Weinstein and Lo Porto were aid workers in Pakistan. Under the operation of the CIA the hostages were killed by an armed drone.

Weinstein, 73, was taken captive in 2011, four days before his seven-year term of service with the U.S. Agency for International Development was to conclude. Lo Porto was abducted in 2012, soon after arriving in Pakistan to do humanitarian work.

The White House also said American Al Qaeda member Adam Gadahn as well as Ahmed Farouq were killed in a separate U.S. counterterrorism operation.

President Obama took full responsibility and apologized to the families.

"As a husband and as a father, I cannot begin to imagine the anguish the Weinstein and Lo Porto families are enduring today," Obama said from the Press Briefing Room. "I know there is nothing I could ever say to ease their heartache."

White House statement: