U.S. Christians speak out on Iran nuclear negotiations

Details Category: U.S. Published on Friday, 10 July 2015 20:57 Written by Christian News Service

MURFREESBORO, Tenn, -- On Tuesday, June 30th, the U.S. Branch of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ) delivered to Washington D.C. a second wave of signatures on a petition signed by more than 50,000 individuals concerned about the current negotiations regarding Iran's nuclear program. The petition was sent to President Barack Obama at the White House along with the top Congressional leadership.



Aptly named "Not One Bomb for Iran," the petition is a grass roots effort initiated by the U.S. Branch of ICEJ to voice opposition to the Iranian regime's quest for nuclear weapons. As diplomatic negotiations have dragged on and deadlines continue to be extended, lawmakers are being urged to stand firm and insist that any agreement with Iran should contain two key principles:



1. Any agreement the Administration signs with Iran must completely dismantle the regime's ability to build a nuclear bomb.

2. Congress must ratify any agreement proposed by the Administration with regard to Iran's nuclear program.



"This issue continues to be on the minds and hearts of millions of Americans as evidenced by the overwhelming number of signatures we continue to receive each week. I was honored and proud to present this petition on behalf of so many who understand the implications of a nuclear Iran on both America's national security and Israel, our closest, longtime ally in the Middle East" said Susan Michael, U.S. National Director.



The petition campaign will continue as it is expected that further negotiations with Iran will be extended for months to come. To learn more or to get involved go to:



As an individual visit www.notonebombforiran.com



As a Christian Leader (Pastor, Director, CEO) visit www.aclforisrael.com/iran-statement