Saturday, 01 August 2015

WASHINGTON -- The National Abortion Federation has filed a lawsuit in San Francisco's Federal Court seeking an injunction barring the Center for Medical Progress, David Daleiden, and Troy Newman from releasing any video recordings made during NAF meetings.

Newman is President of Operation Rescue, but also serves on the Board of the Center for Medical Progress.

"How dare a cabal of baby-killers attempt to cast aspersions on my good name when it is they themselves that are more than likely engaging in the illegal and repulsive practice of trafficking and profiting from fetal organs obtained during abortions."

The NAF suit claims that it could suffer "irreparable harm" if the videos were made public.

"This suit is a panicked attempt to prevent the truth from being told about NAF involvement in profiteering from aborted baby remains," said Newman. "It is really a cover-up of potential evidence of their own wrong doing. They obviously have a lot to hide."

So far, four videos have been released by the CMP showing Planned Parenthood Medical Directors negating with actors posing as representatives of an organ procurement company for top dollar for each fetal organ sold. The videos also showed evidence that Planned Parenthood abortionists have altered abortion procedures in order to ensure that more organs would be suitable to be harvested and sold.

The selling of fetal organs for profit and the altering medical procedures to ensure organs are available are both illegal and unethical.

"We will fight to preserve our precious freedom of speech and freedom of the press along with the ability for citizen journalists to engage in investigative journalism. The NAF's attempt to intimidate us and sue us into silence will not succeed," said Newman.