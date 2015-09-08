Details Category: U.S. Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2015 18:20 Written by Russ Jones, Christian Press

Turmoil in Greece, China’s looming financial Armageddon and fears of the establishment of martial law on US soil has some warning that the way of life is about to radically change for most Americans.

According to the Jewish calendar Elul 29 (September 29, 2015) marks the end of the Shemitah year, a cycle that occurs every seven years according to the Jewish calendar. The Torah, Judaism’s primary authority, mandates the Shemitah year.

In Leviticus chapter 25 God commands His people to allow the land to rest on the seventh year. During this year all debts are also to be forgiven.

Historically Shemitah Years have driven down economies that do not follow God's will.

Seven years ago the greatest one-day stock market crash of all time in the US occurred on September 29, 2008, also Elul 29. The Dow tumbled 777 points.

Before that it was the terrorist attacks of 9/11 and Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy in 2001.

All of the significant economic crashes in U.S. history, including the Great Depression, align with Shemitah years.

2015 has additional significance as it is the “Jubilee Year” – seven Shemitah’s make a Jubilee (49 years).

Many warn the end of this Shemitah cycle could be even worse -- bringing financial calamity and disruption in the world’s food supply.

Jonathan Cahn, a Messianic Jewish Rabbi and author of New York Times bestseller THE HARBINGER and THE MYSTERY OF THE SHEMITAH, says evidence points to a likely collapse of Wall Street that could lead to catastrophe of unprecedented proportions.

While Cahn and others avoid making hard predictions, they do encourage people to be watchful and prepared.

The fourth in a series of blood moons is to occur September 27-28. The total lunar eclipse this year also coincides with the first day of the Judaic Feast of Tabernacles.

The Book of Genesis in The Bible addresses that there will be signs in the heavens as an indication of coming judgment on Earth.

“Then God said, “Let lights in the expanse of the sky be for separating the day from the night. They will be for signs and for seasons and for days and years.” (Gen 1:14 TLV)

Are you prepared for economic collapse?

If there is a collapse in the economy or a disruption in food supply, here is a list of necessary needed to get you through times of uncertainty.

Food

Protein / Energy Bars

MREs / Dehydrated Meals

Spork

P-38 Can Opener

Metal Cooking Pot

Metal Cup

Pot Scrubber

Portable Stove

Water

Drinking Water (3 Liters)

Collapsible Water Bottle

Hard Water Bottle

Metal Water Bottle / Canteen

Water Filters / Purification Systems

Shelter

Tarp

Tent

Sleeping Bag

Ground Pad

Security

If you do not own a gun – you should. When things go bad, you are going to need a way to protect yourself and those you love. Make sure to have ample ammunition.

Pepper Spray

Handgun

Takedown rifle

Communications

Cell Phone

Crank Power Charger

Power

Generator

Batteries

Matches

Health and Hygiene

Wet Napkins

Hand Sanitizer

All-Purpose Camp Soap

Hygiene/Signal Mirror

Small Pack Towel

Travel Toilet Paper



Bug Out Bag

It is critical to be ready for any tactical situation with an all hazard tactical bag. Known as a “Bug Out Bag or “Go Bag” – your bag is equipped with essential tools to help you navigate no matter where life takes you.

