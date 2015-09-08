The Shemitah: Is financial crisis imminent?
- Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2015 18:20
- Written by Russ Jones, Christian Press
Turmoil in Greece, China’s looming financial Armageddon and fears of the establishment of martial law on US soil has some warning that the way of life is about to radically change for most Americans.
According to the Jewish calendar Elul 29 (September 29, 2015) marks the end of the Shemitah year, a cycle that occurs every seven years according to the Jewish calendar. The Torah, Judaism’s primary authority, mandates the Shemitah year.
In Leviticus chapter 25 God commands His people to allow the land to rest on the seventh year. During this year all debts are also to be forgiven.
Historically Shemitah Years have driven down economies that do not follow God's will.
Seven years ago the greatest one-day stock market crash of all time in the US occurred on September 29, 2008, also Elul 29. The Dow tumbled 777 points.
Before that it was the terrorist attacks of 9/11 and Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy in 2001.
All of the significant economic crashes in U.S. history, including the Great Depression, align with Shemitah years.
2015 has additional significance as it is the “Jubilee Year” – seven Shemitah’s make a Jubilee (49 years).
Many warn the end of this Shemitah cycle could be even worse -- bringing financial calamity and disruption in the world’s food supply.
Jonathan Cahn, a Messianic Jewish Rabbi and author of New York Times bestseller THE HARBINGER and THE MYSTERY OF THE SHEMITAH, says evidence points to a likely collapse of Wall Street that could lead to catastrophe of unprecedented proportions.
While Cahn and others avoid making hard predictions, they do encourage people to be watchful and prepared.
Talk show host and noted author Dr. James Dobson recently interviewed Cahn on Family Talk about the ancient Jewish mystery.
The fourth in a series of blood moons is to occur September 27-28. The total lunar eclipse this year also coincides with the first day of the Judaic Feast of Tabernacles.
The Book of Genesis in The Bible addresses that there will be signs in the heavens as an indication of coming judgment on Earth.
“Then God said, “Let lights in the expanse of the sky be for separating the day from the night. They will be for signs and for seasons and for days and years.” (Gen 1:14 TLV)
Are you prepared for economic collapse?
If there is a collapse in the economy or a disruption in food supply, here is a list of necessary needed to get you through times of uncertainty.
Food
Protein / Energy Bars
MREs / Dehydrated Meals
Spork
P-38 Can Opener
Metal Cooking Pot
Metal Cup
Pot Scrubber
Portable Stove
Stove Fuel
Water
Drinking Water (3 Liters)
Collapsible Water Bottle
Hard Water Bottle
Metal Water Bottle / Canteen
Water Filters / Purification Systems
Water Purification Tablets
Shelter
Tarp
Tent
Sleeping Bag
Ground Pad
Wool Blanket
Security
If you do not own a gun – you should. When things go bad, you are going to need a way to protect yourself and those you love. Make sure to have ample ammunition.
Pepper Spray
Handgun
Takedown rifle
Ammunition (Qty 25 rnds minimum)
Communications
Cell Phone
Crank Power Charger
Emergency Radio with Hand Crank
Power
Generator
Batteries
Matches
Lighters
Health and Hygiene
Wet Napkins
Hand Sanitizer
All-Purpose Camp Soap
Hygiene/Signal Mirror
Small Pack Towel
Travel Toilet Paper
Bug Out Bag
It is critical to be ready for any tactical situation with an all hazard tactical bag. Known as a “Bug Out Bag or “Go Bag” – your bag is equipped with essential tools to help you navigate no matter where life takes you.