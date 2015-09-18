Winning The War On MANHOOD

Christian Men’s Network Challenges Men To Be Strong Leaders, Great Fathers, and Courageous Mentors

Irving, TX, Sept. 16, 2015 |Christian News Service| -- Today’s culture has declared a War on Manhood. Through television shows and music that dumb down men, minimize fathers, or characterize men as lustful users of other people, and government regulations and court decisions that attack the biblical meaning of marriage, the value of true manhood is under attack. At Lions Roar 2015, November 4-6 in Dallas Texas, Christian Men’s Network is calling for ALLIES who will stand up and declare the true definition of a man—that Manhood and Christlikeness are synonymous.

“The cost of fatherless children, declining marriage rates, increasing youth crime and mediocre leadership are the results of a global manhood crisis,” Paul Louis Coleexplains Paul Louis Cole, President Christian Men’s Network. “We are not content to stand by and let an anti-God culture define true manhood.”

Leaders from around the world will convene in Dallas to build strategies to help men become great dads, faithful husbands and successful community leaders. Lions Roar 2015 will illustrate how men with courage, decisiveness, and strength are changing families and communities by following a different definition of true manhood, “Christlikeness.” The strategic summit of global leaders November 4-6 in Dallas will address the worldwide epidemic of fatherlessness and feminized masculinity, by bringing strategies such as global training, leadership coaching, prison outreach, and mentoring young men.

The core team of Dale Bronner of Atlanta, Robert Barriger of Peru, Eddy Leo of Indonesia, Doug Stringer of Somebody Cares, Houston, Dwayne Pickett of New Jerusalem, Jackson MS, and Jim Garlow of Skyline, San Diego, are bringing together leaders such as Chris Hodges of Church of the Highlands, Tom Lane of Gateway Church, John Bowman of Lakewood Church, Jeff Kemp of Family Life, Michael Murphy of Australia, Leon Fontaine of the Miracle Channel Canada, Harry Jackson and Dale O’Shields from Washington, DC, Ray Johnston from Sacramento, Dino Rizzo of Birmingham plus other men’s leaders from 10 nations.

Christian Men’s Network (CMN) was founded in 1977 by the late Edwin Louis Cole, and is presently led by his son Dr. Paul Louis Cole. CMN created a successful men’s mentoring and discipleship resources that has spread to over 170 nations to train leaders and businessmen in Christian values.

The theme for the Lions Roar Global Men’s Summit is “ALLIES!” Meetings will be held Wednesday – Friday, November 4-6, 2015 at Calvary Church, 4401 N. State Hwy 161, Irving TX 75038.

Information can be obtained at www.LionsRoar2015.com.