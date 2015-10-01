POWERFUL: Netanyahu stares down UN leaders for 'deafening silence'

Details Category: U.S. Published on Thursday, 01 October 2015 18:00 Written by Russ Jones, Christian Press

A 45 second pause of silence from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his address before the United Nations General Assembly in New York served as a powerful reminder that many nations are silent as Iran threatens to wipe out Israel.

“70 years after the murder of six million Jews, Iran's leaders threaten to destroy my country, to murder my people and yet the response from this body, from nearly every one of the governments represented here, the response from every one of you here, utter silence," he said. "Deafening silence.”

Then -- a chilling moment of silence when Netanyahu stared down the international community for its lack of solidarity.

Netanyahua warned of the danger Iran poses once sanctions are lifted. He also said Iran has increased its aggression since a nuke deal was reached, spending billions on weapons and satellites.

“Do you think Iran is doing that to advance peace?”

President Barack Obama claims the Iran nuclear deal is “peaceful.”

Netanyahu maintain the deal is anything but peaceful and that he will not be silent.

“Israel will not allow Iran to walk in, sneak in, or break in to the nuclear weapons club,” said Netanyahu.

Netanyahu also said he is prepare to resume talks with the Palestinian Authority even though its president, Mahmoud Abbas, said yesterday he’s not prepared to do so.

"Don't use the Palestinian state as a stepping stone to another Islamist dictatorship in the Middle East, but make it something real. We can do remarkable things," he said.