Details Category: U.S. Published on Thursday, 01 October 2015 20:33 Written by Russ Jones, Christian Press



13 are dead following a shooting rampage at Umpqua Community College in southern Oregon. 20 are injured.

Local, state and federal authorizes have deployed to Umpqua Community College – about 70 miles south of Eugene.



The Oregon Attorney General confirms 13 are dead. He also confirmed the shooter is dead. Described as a 20-year-old male, authories contend the shooter was engaged by law enforcement. Sheriff John Hanlin said no officers were hurt in the gunfight with the shooter.



Roseburg Beacon owner Marilyn Kittleman says she heard from another student who was on the campus.

“She literally ran from the campus,” said Kittleman. “We talked with her at the end of road which is probably three quarters of a mile. She was crying. She said she wasn’t waiting around to be rescued. She was living.”

Students are being evacuated to a nearby fairgrounds to be reunited with their parents.

Umpqua is a two-year school with about 3,300 full-time students and 16,000 part-time students.

Photo from Michael Sullivan - Twitter.